DeSales Catholic High School's varsity baseball team won both games in its doubleheader Tuesday, March 21, in Walla Walla as the undefeated Irish topped Columbia High, of Burbank, twice with 4-3 and 14-0 victories.
The Irish upped their record so far this season to 4-0.
They are scheduled to next play Saturday, March 25, hosting Garfield-Palouse for a Southeast 1B Grape Division doubleheader starting at 11 a.m.
The Irish look to build off their success Tuesday against Burbank.
Billy Holtzinger starred in both games for the Irish as he drove home two critical runs in the opener before pitching four shutout innings with seven strikeouts in the nightcap.
The Irish rallied late in the first game, pulling off a dramatic comeback victory.
They had gone to the sixth inning down 3-1 before prevailing in their at-bat.
But the Irish dominated the second game, with action suspended midway through the fifth inning due to the mercy rule.
Joe Baffney tallied two hits and two runs batted in as the Irish jumped ahead with four runs in the first innings, added five more in the second, and upped their lead to 11-0 in the third before they put the game out of reach in the fourth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.