POMEROY — DeSales Catholic High School's varsity softball team won both games of its Southeast 1B Conference doubleheader Thursday, April 27, in Pomeroy as the visiting Irish defeated the Pirates in 18-2 and then 18-5 routs.
The Irish came away with their overall record so far this season now 10-4, their league mark 6-1.
They are scheduled to next play Tuesday, May 2, in Richland at Liberty Christian.
They look to build on their sweep Thursday in Pomeroy.
Kate Dunham homered in each game, finishing the day with four hits and six runs batted in for the Irish, while teammate Abi Guest also homered as she went 4-for-7 with three RBI.
The Irish pounced on the Pirates with six runs in the second inning, and never looked back.
Meanwhile, the Pirates (1-14 overall, 1-9 in the league) hope to bounce back when they next play Saturday, April 29, in Tekoa, Washington.
Izzie Field managed to get on base three times for the Pirates during their doubleheader Thursday, and she also scored twice, but both games ended early due to the mercy rule.
