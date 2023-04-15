DeSales Catholic High School's varsity softball team won both games of its Southeast 1B Conference Grape Division doubleheader Saturday, April 15, as the Irish defeated Tekoa-Rosalia twice with 13-3 and then 16-1 victories.
The Irish came away with their overall record so far this season now 7-3, their league mark 4-1.
They are scheduled to next play Tuesday, April 18, in Asotin.
The Irish look to build off their sweep Saturday.
Kate Dunham finished the day with five hits for the Irish, including a home run in the second game after she had already pitched a no-hitter in the opener with 12 strikeouts.
Despite going hitless Tekoa-Rosalia went to the bottom of the third inning up 1-0 before the Irish took over with an eight-run rally on their way to dominating the rest of the day.
"Abi Guest continued DeSales’ pitching mastery of T-R as she allowed only two hits (in the nightcap) while striking out five during a mercy-rule shortened game of three innings," Irish coach Pat Wahl said. "Kate Dunham’s 3-for-3 with a homer and four runs batted in, along with Dylan Grant’s 3-for-3 with a double, five RBI and three steals keyed the Irish attack."
