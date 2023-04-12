DAYTON — DeSales Catholic High School's varsity softball team won the opener of a scheduled doubleheader Tuesday, April 11, as the Irish outlasted the Dayton-Waitsburg combine for a 23-19 victory before the nightcap stopped midway through its second inning due to darkness.
"No resumption anticipated," Irish coach Pat Wahl said.
The Irish finished the day with their record so far this season at 5-3.
They are scheduled to next play Saturday, April 15, hosting Tekoa-Rosalia for a Southeast 1B Conference Grape Division doubleheader starting around 2 p.m.
The Irish look to build off a hard-fought battle Tuesday in Dayton.
Abi Guest and Kate Dunham both homered for the Irish while teammate Dylan Grant had three hits.
Marissa Tupling paced the Wolfpack lineup with a game-high four hits.
"A cold wind-blown game, where fly balls were anything but normal," Wahl said. "The official scorekeeper had the unfortunate task of deciphering between what should be classified as a hit or error as both teams battled each other & the conditions.
“It was a shame either team had to lose, because both teams grinded it out."
The Wolfpack came away with its record at 2-3.
Next, the Wolfpack is scheduled to play Saturday, April 15, in Dayton as it hosts Warden for an Eastern Washington Athletic Conference doubleheader expected to start around 11 a.m.
"Give D-W credit, every time we scored, they would match us in the bottom of the inning to prolong the game. They showed grit and are a handful. I wish them success in their conference.
"I’m proud of my girls also, as they refused to give up.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.