DeSale Catholic High School's varsity softball team won one of three games this week.
The Irish now look to bounce back Tuesday, March 29, at Columbia-Burbank in a doubleheader starting at 2:30 p.m.
On Thursday, March 24, Mary-Elizabeth Balof went 3-for-3 with three runs batted in but the Irish wound up falling to Colton in a 21-9 loss.
The Irish wound up totaling 10 hits, including a double by Balof, and she also stole two bases on her way to scoring twice.
However, the Irish spent much of the game chasing Colton.
"Colton held a 3-2 lead after two (innings), but a 12-run Wildcats third was DeSales' undoing," Irish coach Pat Wahl said.
Back at it Saturday, the Irish split their doubleheader at home with Liberty Christian.
The Irish out hit the Patriots, 20-10, over the two games but committed 10 errors in winning the first game, 7-6, before losing the second, 8-5.
Sophomore Kate Dunham pitched both games allowing only seven earned runs on 10 hits while striking out 24. Her sister Hadley was 5-for-7 on the day with a home run, a double, five stolen bases and three RBI as well as three runs scored.
Balof was 4-for-8 with five RBI, and freshmen Abi Guest went 4-for-7 with three doubles and two walks.
“We had some good at-bats during the day, but we need to settle down and keep our composure in the field," Wahl said. "Now we know what we need to address in practice. This game’s about improving daily to reach your full potential and we’ll get there.
“Liberty Christian is a tough team, so we are pleased with how we competed against them. Especially, if we correct our mistakes."
