DeSales Catholic High School's varsity softball team won one of two games against Columbia High, of Burbank, during their doubleheader Tuesday, March 21, at home in Walla Walla as the Irish fell in the opener with a 16-12 setback before bouncing back for an exciting 13-12 comeback win.
The Irish finished the day with their record so far this season at 2-2.
They are scheduled to next play Saturday, March 25, hosting Garfield-Palouse for a Southeast 1B Conference Grape Division doubleheader starting around 11 a.m.
The Irish look to pick up where they left off Tuesday.
Kate Dunham finished the day with six hits for the Irish while teammate Abi Guest had five, Natalie Balderas and Dylan Grant each had four.
The Irish got themselves off to a rough start despite out-hitting Burbank in the first game, 16-9.
Burbank took advantage of the Irish committing six errors.
Guest and Dunham, pitching for the Irish, together were charged with only one earned run as they chalked up 13 strikeouts.
But the Irish then rallied late to win the second game, going to its last inning down 12-11.
Grant doubled home Guest for the win.
Carolina Kutsch, a sophomore pitcher, recorded nine strikeouts in her first outing.
