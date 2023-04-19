ASOTIN — DeSales Catholic High School's varsity softball team came away with a doubleheader split Tuesday, April 18, as the Irish took the opener 18-4 before falling to Asotin in the second game 8-4.
The Irish finished the day with their record so far this season now 8-5.
They are scheduled to next play Thursday, April 27, in Pomeroy at a Southeast 1B Conference doubleheader expected to start around 2 p.m.
The Irish look to build on a hard-fought Tuesday in Asotin.
Kate Dunham highlighted their victory in the opener with stellar pitching and hitting.
"She pitched four innings allowing only two hits and striking out 10," Irish coach Pat Wahl said. "She also led the Irish offense with four hits, a double and three steals, three runs scored and three runs batted in."
Abi Guest added another two hits, three walks, a double, four steals, four runs scored and three runs batted in.
Guest then turned in a strong pitching performance in the second game, but Asotin salvaged the split.
"Abi Guest pitched a complete game, striking out seven while allowing only four hits and two earned runs, but it wasn’t enough as (Asotin), with timely hitting and errorless defense, prevailed," Wahl said. "Dunham and Guest led the Irish offense again, as Dunham had two more hits, including a home run and Guest added another three hits, in addition to stealing another four bases."
