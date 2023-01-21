Southeast 1B League girls basketball rivals marked progress by more than just the final score on Friday, Jan. 20, although DeSales sophomore Heidi Scott and her host Irish enjoyed their superior tally, too.
Scott had 15 points and 17 rebounds, the Irish zeroed in on fine-tuning some offensive sets customized for unlocking 2-3 zones like Touchet’s, and DeSales cruised to a 34-17 victory against a Redhawks squad that refused to let a short bench — or cold shooting night — damper its defensive heat.
“We couldn’t quite get into our offense, but it was a good learning experience,” Irish coach Wyatt Withers said. “We often don’t have enough players to practice our offense, five-on-five. We had some opportunities to try things we can’t always try in practice.”
The Irish also celebrated the return of senior Morgan Thomas, who was back in the lineup Friday following a two-week injury hiatus. Thomas scored 10 points and helped keep the paint closed to visitors. DeSales held Touchet to just two points — and no field goals — in each of the game’s middle quarters.
Touchet, which suited just six players, battled through fatigue and foul trouble — point guard Marielle Mendoza sat the entire third quarter — and was doomed by uncharacteristically erratic perimeter shooting. But the Redhawks showed fortitude, head coach Marshall Byerly thought, by controlling what they could control as the bricks piled.
“We’re closer to them than that score indicated,” Byerly said. “I can’t really press with just six players, and we had a cold shooting night. Generally we’re a better 3-point shooting team than we showed tonight. But I loved seeing that defensive intensity.”
Witness the fourth quarter, by which point DeSales had clearly secured the victory. Post Diana Rincon had four of her six blocked shots in the period, and fellow junior Marielle Mendoza, Touchet’s point guard, had two of her six steals — even as both had to rein in their aggressiveness or risk fouling out and forcing the visitors to play with four players.
Mendoza led five Redhawks scorers with seven points.
DeSales flashed its own mental toughness by eschewing drives through open scoring lanes or bypassing open jumpers in favor of long possessions that, more often than not, worked meticulously through each component of specific offensive sets.
“It wasn’t exactly how we wanted it to look, offensively, but there were a couple of times we ran it the way we wanted to,” said Withers. “I appreciate that we tried to execute. And I wanted to see who would maintain their intensity on defense.”
The answer was just about everyone, as the Irish held Touchet to 18 percent field goal shooting.
