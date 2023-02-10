DeSales Catholic High School's varsity girls basketball team won its postseason District 9 1B Championship Tournament playoff Friday, 10, at home in Walla Walla, as the Irish advanced to the consolation semifinals with their 42-30 victory over Pomeroy.
The double-elimination tournament has the Irish scheduled to play another must-win Feb. 15 in Sunnyside, Washington, at Sunnyside Christian School.
DeSales prevailed Friday with Morgan Thomas scoring a game-high 16 points while teammate Heidi Scott added 10 points, Emmalyne Jimenez seven, Regina Nelson four, Tori Kimble three, Lian Skaarup two.
"This was the second round of the districts playoffs, losers go home," Irish coach Wyatt Withers said. "We came into the game knowing there would be a lot of pressure and it would be a high-stakes game.
"Our defense really carried us through the night. Our girls played with intensity all four quarters, and they fought hard for rebounds and loose balls.
"We had a few different defensive strategies that we wanted to implement, and they executed them well. It was awesome to see them rise to the occasion."
The Irish went to halftime only up 16-14 but prevailed.
"Offensively, Morgan Thomas had a great night for us," Withers said. "Heidi Scott close behind. They pressed us the whole game, but we broke the press better than we have all year.
"What really sealed the game for us down the stretch was our free throw shooting, hitting seven out of our final nine free throws.
"It was a great win for our team, to win a playoff game at home was really something special. We now look to play Sunnyside Christian in another elimination game."
As for Pomeroy, the season ended Friday.
"It was a really rough loss tonight," Pirates coach Tai Bye said. "We were locked up on offense and, even though we forced a handful of turnovers with our pressure, we just couldn’t turn those into points."
Kiersten Bartels tallied 14 points and five rebounds for the Pirates while teammate Chase Caruso finished with six points.
"We came out with fire and energy, but DeSales was able to hit their shots," Bye said. "We just couldn’t get anything to fall at the right times.
"Our defense held its own tonight, so it’s disappointing we couldn’t find our shots and make something happen. I’m very proud of this team and the dedication they’ve shown this season."
