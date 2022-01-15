PALOUSE — DeSales Catholic High School's varsity boys basketball team won one of two games over the weekend, as the Irish came away with their record this season at 11-2 overall.
The Irish are scheduled to next play the night of Tuesday, Jan. 18, when they host Burbank with the opening tip aorund 7:30 p.m.
On Friday, Jan. 14, the Irish edged Sunnyside Christian in a thrilling 50-49 win.
The Irish prevailed on a buzzer-beating 3-pointer by Joe Baffney.
"I really couldn't be more proud of our effort tonight and our ability to stick together through some adversity," Irish coach Eric Wood said. "We had a lot of open looks at the hoop from outside and the ball just didn't fall. When you have nights like that it really comes down to heart and the sheer will to win, and tonight that's exactly what we did."
The game was hard-fought from start to end.
DeSales went to halftime down 36-29.
"Sunnyside Christian came out hot and didn't miss many shots," Wood said. "Defensively, we made a few mistakes early on and lost some of their shooters and gave them too many second chance opportunities. In the second quarter we settled into our man defense and played well, they just didn't miss many shots."
But by the start of the fourth quarter, the Irish had trimmed their deficit to 43-41.
The stage was set for a thrilling finish.
"The final minute of the game was high energy and a lot of emotion from both teams," Wood.
Still down 49-47 with only 5.9 seconds left, the Irish advanced the ball up the court.
Jack Lesko was fouled, stopping the clock with 0.8 seconds to go, just enough time for Baffney to make them winners.
"We called a quick timeout after the foul was called and had to draw up a play that would give us a quick catch and shoot opportunity," Wood said. "We knew that SSC was going to key on Jack and we would most likely have to have the ball in another player's hands for the last second.
"When they jumped Jack for the corner 3 off of the double screen, we wanted Joe to flash to the top of the arc for a quick two or 3. Sunnyside Christian did exactly what we expected, and we had an open look to win the game."
Back at it Saturday at Garfield-Palouse, the Irish suffered 52-37 loss.
No further details were available at press time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.