DeSales Catholic High School's varsity boys basketball team had points from eight different players Tuesday, Jan. 25, and the Irish routed Tri-Cities Prep for their third straight win in a 65-50 victory.
Jack Lesko the led way with 19 points for the Irish (14-2 record) while teammate Joe Baffney had 18 as both Frank Worden and Seamus Doohan each had 8, Carter Green had 4, Caden McCullaugh and Ryan Chase each had 3, Remy Arceo 2.
"Tonight we came out extremely focused and were firing on all cylinders," Irish coach Eric Wood said. "It's always nice to make an early impact on in the game, and I feel it set the tone for the evening."
The Irish are scheduled to next play Saturday when they host Liberty Christian with the opening tip around 6:30 p.m.
"Saturday is a big game for us as not only do we get to celebrate our seniors, but it will have potential playoff seeding implications," Wood said. "We have had two close games with them at their place and I know our boys are excited to get them on our home court."
The Irish look to build off the Tuesday win.
Lesko led the way, and scoring became contagious at the right time.
"Jack has been very consistent for us on the offensive side of the ball, and sometimes that overshadows what he provides for us on the defensive end of the floor which is something to be said for all on its own," Wood said. "He's just an all around threat on the floor.
"I'm always pleased to see when we have balanced scoring and multiple people hitting big shots for us when its needed, especially as we get closer to playoffs."
