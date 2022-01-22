TOPPENISH, Wash. — DeSales Catholic High School's varsity boys basketball team picked up a 64-47 victory in Southeast 1B Conference action Saturday, Jan. 22, at Yakama Nation Tribal School.
Jack Lesko scored 27 points for the Irish (13-2 overall, 5-0 in the league) while teammate Ryan Chase added 17, Joe Baffney 9, Frankie Worden 8, Carter Green 3.
They went to halftime up 35-16, and held on to the end.
"Tonight was an excellent team win," Irish coach Eric Wood said. "Yakama is tough place to play, they always have a great fan base and Justice Hart is an amazing player. Our main goal was to try and slow him down and make the others on the court beat us. I feel like we were prepared and we executed our game plan."
The Irish next play the night of Tuesday, January 25, when they host Tri-Cities Prep with the opening tip scheduled around 7:30 p.m.
They look for another sharp performance.
The Irish opened the Saturday game at Yakama Nation Tribal with a rush of 3's from Lesko to give them an early 19-10 lead after the first quarter.
"We came out and executed really well to open the game, Jack was on fire and our guys did a good job of finding him when he had open looks," Wood said.
The Irish began adding distance in the second quarter with a 16-6 run.
Following intermission, the Irish put the game out of reach.
"Yakama made an adjustment in the second quarter and went full denial on Jack, so our guys had to adjust and I felt like we made them pay," Wood said. "Ryan Chase hit two big 3's for us, and we were able to attack the middle of their defense and find open looks."
