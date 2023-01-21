Well that escalated quickly.
More quickly than Ron Burgundy could repeat the catchphrase, the newly top-ranked DeSales Irish boys’ basketball team was off to the races, wasting no time in clarifying their intentions as the second half of Southeast 1B League rolls to boil.
A mere nine seconds into the game, DeSales had a steal, a fast-break bucket, a lead, and the blueprint sketched for its 70-24 home victory over Touchet on Friday, Jan. 20.
“We’re looking forward to it,” Irish coach Eric Wood said, referring to a stretch run crackling with championship promise. “Regardless of who we see in front of us, we want to play great man-to-man defense. We want to play with intensity. We’ve got a bullseye on our back.”
Squint or you’ll miss it, though. DeSales, which ascended to the No. 1 spot in the latest Associated Press 1B state basketball poll on Wednesday, comports itself more often a blur than a fixed point. Whether it was the nine-second salvo following the open jump, with Joe Baffney stealing the ball and racing for an uncontested transition basket, or the ensuing 19-2 Irish run, or a 25-7 lead after one quarter, DeSales kept the bullseye moving, comet-style.
“We really wanted to focus on improving our transition game,” said Wood. “We ran lanes better. Our big guy (Caden McCollaugh) got down the court tonight. We made some beautiful extra passes. And defensively, I thought our man-to-man defense really improved.”
Despite their starters sitting the entire fourth quarter and ceding the stage to some obvious crowd favorites from the bench, the Irish (13-1, 8-0 in league) received splashy contributions from many usual suspects. Freshmen point guard Spencer Green hit five 3-pointers and led a balanced scoring attack with a game-high 16 points. Baffney had 13 points and two of DeSales’ 16 steals. Lesko was a press-break’s nightmare, logging eight steals to go with 11 points and six assists. McCollaugh added eight points. Sal Sisk swiped three steals.
Even when DeSales missed, it couldn’t miss. During a frenetic second-quarter sequence which exemplified the inimitable Irish pace-of-play, DeSales recorded five offensive rebounds in one 12-second span of possession. And after it went bucket-less for the first three minutes of the second half, DeSales rolled off a 13-0 run for a 59-13 lead entering the fourth.
“We’ve had multiple games where we have fallen a little flat in the third quarter,” Wood said. “We took a timeout to re-focus. We picked up the intensity.”
Dallon Huntley paced the Redhawks (5-5, 2-5) with seven points. Inry Mendoza added five points and Brayan Orozco grabbed four rebounds. Alexis Gonzalez, who dropped 27 points on the Irish in the first meeting between these rivals (at Touchet on Dec. 8; DeSales won 75-45), added four points off the bench, matching teammate Haden Kincaid.
Note: DeSales received two first-place votes in the state poll, nipping No. 2 Cusick by four points. The Irish were one of four SE 1B teams to receive votes; they’re joined in the latest rankings by No. 4 Sunnyside Christian, No. 13 Oakesdale and No. 14 Pomeroy.
