SPOKANE — Joe Baffney led all scorers with a game-high 27 points for DeSales Catholic High School’s varsity boys basketball team in its state quarterfinal playoff on Thursday, March 3, but a late Irish rally fell short as second-seeded Cusick knocked them off with a 74-65 loss.
The double-elimination tournament bumps the Irish into a fourth-place bracket semifinal the morning of Friday, March 4, against Moses Lake Christian with the opening tip scheduled for 10:30 a.m.
Despite their setback Thursday, the Irish finished strong as they went to the fourth quarter down 60-33 and got back to within single digits.
“I was extremely proud of our fourth quarter effort,” Irish coach Eric Wood said. “The boys never gave in and cut the 24-point deficit to within just two possessions.
“The fourth quarter we applied more pressure which caused Cusick to turn the ball over more than I had expected. They have two very good point guards that handle the ball well, but they were susceptible to the pressure.
“Joe Baffney had an incredible game for us and really helped us stay within reach of the game both offensively and defensively.”
The Irish wound up getting Jack Lesko and Ryan Chase each contributing 14 points.
However, the game appeared to be out of reach by the start of the fourth.
“We came out a little tight and let them hit some easy shots, which provided them with a little momentum,” Wood said. “We knew they could shoot well from the perimeter, and they hit some tough shots with hands in their face.”
The Irish only trailed 33-26 by halftime, but Cusick took over in the third quarter.
“We had a little fight in us the second quarter and settled down offensively, but still had a couple missed opportunities,” Wood said. “The third quarter was rough on both sides of the court. We turned the ball over, and they scored off those turnovers to put us down entering the fourth.
“We have talked all year about putting four quarters of basketball together and the third quarter has caused us some issues a few times this year.”
