DeSales Catholic High School's varsity baseball team won its Southeast 1B Conference Grape Division doubleheader Saturday, March 25, as the Irish crushed Garfield-Palouse with 25-0 and 16-1 routs.
The Irish upped their record so far this season to 6-0.
They are scheduled to next play Thursday, March 30, at Colton.
They look to stay hot after their sweep Saturday.
Both game ended midway through the fifth inning due to the mercy rule.
Sal Sisk pitched a no-hitter with 13 strikeouts in the opener before Billy Holtzinger and Malachi Raymond followed with a one-hit gem in the nightcap.
Holtzinger also finished the day with six runs batted in.
