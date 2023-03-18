RITZVILLE, Wash. — DeSales Catholic High School's 2023 varsity baseball team opened its season victorious Saturday, March 18, as the Irish dominated Lind-Ritzville in the first game their doubleheader with a 21-2 victory.
The second game was a different matter, with the Irish needing a late rally, but they finished the day with a 16-7 win.
Next, the Irish are scheduled to play Tuesday, March 21, hosting Columbia High, of Burbank, for a twin bill starting at 2 p.m.
The Irish look to build off their success Saturday.
Billy Holtzinger finished the day with seven hits.
The Irish started their season by scoring three runs in the top of the first inning, and they never let up.
They put the game out of reach in the sixth with another 14 runs.
Back at it for the second game, however, the Irish went to the fifth inning down 7-1.
But the Irish then tallied seven runs in the sixth before adding another seven in the seventh.
