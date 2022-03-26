DeSales swept a Class 1B baseball doubleheader from Liberty Christian on Saturday, March 26, by scores of 10-0 and 17-7.
Ryan Chase pitched six innings and struck out eight in game one for the Irish. He and Remy Arceo had three RBIs apiece and Joe Baffney spanked two hits.
DeSales led just 2-0 until it scored three runs in the fifth inning and five more in the sixth.
The Irish scored 11 times in the first inning of game two. Sal Sisk pitched four innings and fanned eight while Billy Holtzinger and Aaron Kjeldgaard paced the DeSales offense with two hits apiece.
"Our boys saw the ball very well," DeSales coach Keith Woelber said. "Twenty-one hits on the day including six extra base hits helped us get runners in scoring position.
“Ryan Chase and Sal Sisk both showed great confidence on the mound and kept the Liberty offense at ease,” Woelber said.
The Irish host Sunnyside Christian on Thursday.
“(Those) will be good games for us," Woelber said. "Sunnyside always brings a good team to the ball field so we are looking forward to it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.