Ryan Chase tossed a five-inning no-hitter and struck out 15 Saturday, March 19, to lead DeSales to a 21-0 skunking of Dayton-Waitsburg in the first game of a prep baseball doubleheader at Ray Lane Field.
The Irish rallied from a 6-1 deficit in the nightcap and posted a 26-6 conquest.
Chase did not walk a batter and aided his own cause with two hits in the opener.
Remy Arceo and Billy Holtzinger contributed two hits apiece for DeSales.
“Ryan continued his presence from last year into this year and led by example,” DeSales coach Keith Woelber said. “Ryan is one of the leaders of our team and the team feeds off him. It is great to see him start off from where he left (off).”
Irish pitcher Sal Sisk pitched three innings of shutout relief and fanned eight in game two. Joe Baffney and Diego Caso had three hits apiece for DeSales while Sisk, Remy Arceo, and Caden McCollaugh drove in three runs each.
“We came out a little flat in the first two innings and gave up six runs early,” Woelber said. “Sal Sisk came in to pitch and settled Dayton-Waitsburg hitters down.
“Every hitter one through nine contributed,” Woelber said. “It was a great start to what we hope is a special season.”
