DeSales Catholic High School's undefeated varsity baseball team won both games of its Southeast 1B Conference doubleheader Saturday, April 15, as the Irish dominated St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse with a pair of no-hitters in their 33-0 and 13-0 victories.
The Irish came away with their overall record so far this season at 13-0.
They are scheduled to next play Tuesday, April 18, in Asotin.
The Irish look to continue where they left off Saturday against St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse.
Before each game was abbreviated by the mercy rule, the Irish had Caden McCollaugh, Sal Sisk, Billy Holtzinger and Cohen Wood take turns on the pitching mound with each tossing a couple of innings.
Meanwhile, the Irish lineup featured Holtzinger finishing the day with seven hits and eight runs batted in.
