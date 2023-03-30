COLTON — DeSales Catholic High School's undefeated varsity baseball team won its Southeast 1B Conference Grape Division doubleheader Thursday, March 30, as the Irish crushed Colton twice in 14-0 and 15-0 victories.
The Irish upped their record so far this season to 8-0.
They are scheduled to next play April 11 at home in Walla Walla, hosting Touchet for a doubleheader with its first pitch expected around 2 p.m.
The Irish look to stay strong after their sweep Thursday at Colton.
Remy Arceo finished the day with three hits and three runs batted in for the Irish.
They wasted no time jumping on Colton in both games, opening the day with eight runs in the top of the very first inning before plating 10 to start the nightcap.
Joe Baffney and Sal Sisk each had three hits and three RBI in the first game.
Sisk also pitched five innings, recording 12 strikeouts while Colton mustered only one hit before action stopped due to the mercy rule.
Billy Holtzinger followed in the second game with four hits and three RBI while also pitching five innings with seven strikeouts in another abbreviated one-hitter.
