TOUCHET — DeSales Catholic High School's varsity baseball team won its Southeast 1B Conference Grape Division doubleheader Tuesday, April 11, as the undefeated Irish defeated the Redhawks in 6-1 and 8-0 victories.
The Irish came away with their record so far this season at 10-0.
They are scheduled to next play Saturday, April 15, hosting St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse for a doubleheader expected to start around 11 a.m.
The Irish look to stay hot after their victories Tuesday in Touchet.
Joe Baffney finished the day with four hits and two runs batted in for the Irish, who also had stellar pitching to dominate Touchet.
Sal Sisk and Caden McCollaugh together pitched the first game, chalking up 11 strikeouts, before Billy Holtzinger tossed a complete-game shutout with six K's.
The Redhawks managed to start the day out in front, taking a 1-0 lead in the very first inning, but the Irish would tally five runs in the fourth and never looked back.
Next, the Redhawks are scheduled to play Saturday, April 15, in Milton-Freewater as they take on McLouglin High with the first pitched expected around noon.
