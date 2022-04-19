POMEROY — DeSales, Prescott and Pomeroy had their track and field teams competing Tuesday, April 19, with five other schools in a District 9 1B meet.
Pomeroy bested boys teams, with DeSales placing sixth, Prescott eighth.
Colton Slaybaugh won both the boys 100-meter dash and the pole vault for Pomeroy, and teammate Sidney Bales took the 200. Both also joined Braedon Fruh and Tyler Slaybaugh in winning the 4x100.
DeSales had Jadon Bingham victorious in the boys javelin.
Prescott had Salvador Ayala place second in the long jump.
"Due to previous inclement weather, the Prescott Tigers were finally able to compete in their first District 9 track and field meet of the season," coach Jeff Foertsch said. "Salvador Ayala was the high point scorer for the boys team placing second in the long jump, third in the triple jump and third in the 110 Hurdles. Taylor Heffington led the ladies with a second place in the 100 hurdles, fourth place in the long jump and a fifth place finish in the 100 meters."
Meanwhile, the DeSales girls placed third while Pomeroy and Prescott were fifth and sixth respectively. Garfield-Palouse topped teams.
DeSales had Morgan Thomas winning both the shot put and discus, Emmalyne Jimenez taking the 800, Sarah Auth the 1,600, and Heidi Scott the 300 hurdles. Jimenez and Auth also joined Helen Hellberg-Wilson and Izzie Parker in winning the 4x400.
Pomeroy had Katie Boyer victorious in both the girls pole vault and long jump, Haliee Brewer taking the high jump, and Raelin Borley the javelin.
Taylor Heffington highlighted Prescott girls performances with a second-place finish in the 100 hurdles.
