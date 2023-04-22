POMEROY — DeSales Catholic High School's and Pomeroy's baseball team each won one of the games in the Southeast 1B Conference doubleheader Saturday, April 22.
The Pomeroy Pirates took the opener with their 7-5 victory before the visiting Irish dominated the second game, 18-2.
DeSales came away with its overall record so far this season now 13-1 while Pomeroy is 6-9-1.
Both teams are scheduled to next play Tuesday, April 25, with DeSales hosting Sunnyside Christian for a doubleheader expected to start around 2 p.m. while the Pirates head over to Garfield-Palouse.
The doubleheader Saturday in Pomeroy had plenty of highlights.
Billy Holtzinger finished with four hits, including a double for the Irish, while both Trevin Kimble and Trace Roberts each had six hits for the Pirates.
The Irish jumped ahead in the opener, scoring a run in the top of the first inning, but the Pirates answered with two and never trailed again.
"Great baseball game, and I couldn’t be prouder of our players," Pirates coach Kyler Lovgren said. "DeSales is a great team, and we knew we would need to bring everything we had to play with them.
"For our seniors this was a memorable day as it was their last baseball game at home, and the scenario couldn’t have been better. After playing all season in cold/windy conditions, today we saw a sunny day with our field in great condition.
"Trevin Kimble had another exceptional day both on the mound and going 4-for-4 at the plate. Trace Roberts also came up huge going 4-for-4 at the plate and absolutely crushing the baseball.
"Their performance was supported by the entire team playing at their best, we had guys executing bunt and run situations, our base running was educated and precise and the defense was tough, led by Brodie Magill making plays all over the outfield."
But the Irish bounced back in the second game, breaking a 2-2 tie with four runs in the second inning as they continued to pull away until play stopped following the fifth due to the mercy rule.
"Our Game 2 with DeSales did not go how we wanted," Lovgren said. "At the end of the day, we just couldn’t find the strike zone from the mound.
"We started off well hitting the ball, but ultimately our mound presence just couldn’t be found. We will need to pull our pitching together this next week in order to finish the regular season strong."
