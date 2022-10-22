A busy week saw DeSales Catholic High School's varsity volleyball team win a pair of Southeast 1B Conference Grape Division matches, as the Irish defeated Touchet and then Yakama Nation Tribal.
The Irish came away with their league record upped to 4-5, ranking them fourth out of six teams.
They will next play Tuesday, Oct. 25, hosting Liberty Christian with action scheduled to start at 6 p.m.
The Irish look to build off a successful week.
On Tuesday, Oct. 18, the Irish defeated Touchet in straight sets with scores of 25-14, 25-11 and 25-22.
Regina Nelson finished the match with eight aces on 19-of-20 from the serving line for the Irish while teammate Helen Hellberg Wilson played good defense with 15 digs, and Heidi Scott added six aces on 12-for-12 serving along with 15 digs, three blocks and five kills.
"The team played smart today, reduced errors in all areas of the game and worked hard as a team," Irish coach Steve Ruthven said.
The Irish jumped ahead in each of the first two sets before battling Touchet in the finale.
Tied 20-20, the Irish prevailed.
"The team came out with high energy in the first set, took a quick lead and did not slow down," Ruthven said.
Back at it Thursday, Oct. 20, hosting Yakama Nation Tribal, the Irish pulled off another sweep with scores of 25-21, 25-12 and 25-8.
Anniston Jimenez tallied 14 kills, three blocks and 14 digs for the Irish while teammate Tayle Mooney had 17 assists and 11 aces on 25-of-25 serving.
"The Lady Irish played very well tonight as a team," Ruthven said. "We are down two starters, and the team responded very strong with some players taking different roles and performing well."
The match started with a tight first set as neither squad led by more than two points early on.
Tied 18-18, the Irish finished strong.
"The Irish did not start the match as clean as we would have liked," Ruthven said. "We served 71 percent and were not passing as good as we should."
They bounced back to dominate the rest of the match.
"The second set, we cleaned things up, passed well and served at 94 percent," Ruthven said.
The third set saw the Irish set the tone with a 18-1 lead as Mooney notched eight aces on 18-of-18 serving.
"Tayle was serving tough, picking her spots," Ruthven said. "The Eagles were having a difficult time receiving."
