DeSales Catholic High School's varsity boys basketball team defeated Liberty Christian in a 48-40 victory Saturday, Jan. 29.
The Irish improved to 15-2 on the season and 7-0 in Southeast 1B Conference play.
"We had a really good week of practice in preparation for the game, so I was disappointed in how we played in the first half and our lack of execution," Irish coach Eric Wood said. "I will hand it to Liberty Christian, they made us uncomfortable and extended their defense on our guards and we didn't execute the game plan."
The Irish outscored the Patriots in the 3rd quarter and entered the 4th quarter tied 32-32.
"At half we had a little heart to heart discussion about our effort and execution, the goal was to come out with energy and be the team that was more aggressive," Wood said.
The Irish out scored the Patriots 31-17 in the second half to secure the victory.
"I'm extremely proud of the boys to come out in the second half and play the style of basketball that we have been consistently playing," Wood said. "It wasn't always pretty, but in the end a win is a win. I'm happy our seniors were able to celebrate a victory on senior night, and I'm forever grateful for the hard work and leadership they have provided this team."
The Irish next play Monday night, 7:30 pm at home vs Touchet.
"The win tonight versus Liberty has put us in a really good position for the No. 1 seed entering the district tournament," Wood said. "The boys know that Touchet is the only obstacle that stands between us, and reaching our goal, I have all the confidence that we will be ready to go Monday."
