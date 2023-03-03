SPOKANE — DeSales Catholic High School's varsity boys basketball team lost its Washington Interscholastic Activities Association Class 1B championship tournament semifinal Friday, March 3, at Spokane Arena as the Irish fell to Sunnyside Christian in a 55-41 setback.
The Irish had already made school history in becoming the first DeSales boys basketball team ever to advance as far as the state semifinals with their victory here Thursday.
Bumped to the consolation bracket, the Irish will finish their season here Saturday as they take on Willapa Valley in the third-place matchup scheduled to tip off at 1 p.m.
