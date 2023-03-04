SPOKANE — DeSales Catholic High School's 2022-23 varsity boys basketball team wrapped up its historic season placing third at state Saturday, March 4, in the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association Class 1B Championships as the Irish defeated Willapa Valley with a 64-52 victory in their consolation final at Spokane Arena.
The Irish finished with their record at 24-3.
They were the first DeSales boys basketball team in history to win a state quarterfinal with their victory here Thursday.
Despite falling to Sunnyside Christian in their semifinal Friday, the Irish finished on a positive note.
Jack Lesko led all scorers with his game-high 23 points for the Irish while teammate Carter Green tallied 15, Spencer Green added 13, Joe Baffney seven, Sal Sisk two, Billy Holtzinger two, Daniel Balof two.
The Irish went to halftime Saturday already up 42-29, and held on to the end.
They shot light out in first half, making 14 of 26 attempts from the field, including four 3-pointers, along with 10-of-11 free throws.
"I couldn't be more proud of the guys," Irish coach Eric Wood said. "What a great way to end the season."
