Jack Lesko scored 26 points for DeSales Catholic High School's varsity boys basketball team Saturday, Dec. 18, and the Irish stayed unbeaten in the Southeast 1B with a 55-33 rout of St. John-Endicott.
Joe Baffney had another 8 points for the Irish (6-1 overall, 3-0 in the league) while teammate Frankie Worden had 7, Carter Green added 6, Seamus Doohan 4, Billy Holtzinger 2, Jadon Bingham 2.
The Irish went to halftime up 39-15, and never looked back.
"Tonight we came out hungry and knew that we had to get our game started on the defensive end of the floor," Irish coach Eric Wood said. "Our focus right now is to make sure that we are fundamentally sound defensively. We have really made big strides, and now it comes down to the fine details and minor adjustments depending on the team we are facing.
"Offensively, we got back to where we were a week ago. Our shots were in rhythm, we attacked the rim well, and found our shooters when the defense collapsed."
The Irish will next play Tuesday night when they host Tekoa-Rosalia with action scheduled to start at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.