POMEROY — DeSales Catholic High School's varsity boys basketball team defeated Pomeroy in their Southeast 1B Conference matchup Tuesday, Jan. 4, keeping the Irish unbeaten in the league with their 46-28 win.
Frankie Warden led all scorers with 21 points for the Irish (8-1 overall, 6-0 in the league) while teammate Jack Lesko added 12, Ryan Chase had 6, Joe Baffney 3, Caden McCollaugh 2, Remy Arceo 2.
The Pirates meanwhile had Trevin Kimble with 20 points, Jett Slusser with 5, Braedon Fruh 2.
They finished the first quarter up 12-10, but the Irish dominated the rest of the game.
"This was a low scoring game tonight," Pirates coach Chris Wolf said. "We struggled to finish shots at the basket, and turned the ball over way too much tonight. Our defense kept us in it, but too many times we didn't get a rebound and let them have way too many second chance points."
Next, the Pirates look to bounce back Friday when they play at Oakesdale.
"We looked rusty coming off the long Christmas break, and hadn't practiced due to weather since last Thursday. That said we need to finish easy shots around the basket and take better care of the ball.
"Credit to DeSales for playing great defense and making things tough on us tonight."
The Irish will also be back at it Friday, in Richland at Liberty Christian.
