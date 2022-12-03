ST. JOHN, Wash. — DeSales Catholic High School's varsity boys basketball team picked up its second straight win to open the 2022-23 season Friday, Dec. 2, in St. John, Washington, as the Irish edged St. John-Endicott in a 66-63 victory.
The Irish attack featured Jack Lesko connecting on four 3-pointers.
DeSales went to intermission up 39-24, but saw the lead shrink as St. John-Endicott rallied in a hard-fought second half.
"Our boys played extremely hard all game and coming away with a road win against a physical team is good to see," Irish coach Eric Wood said. "I give a lot of credit to SJEL, they came out in the second half with good adjustments and we did not execute on either end of the floor.
"The third quarter was pretty rough, but I'm confident we can clean up the little things we did wrong."
The Irish next play Tuesday, Dec. 6, in Burbank.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.