OAKESDALE, Wash. — DeSales Catholic High School's varsity boys basketball team prevailed in a back-and-forth battle here Saturday, Dec. 4, as the Irish rallied for a 53-45 victory over Oakesdale.
Jack Lesko scored 19 points for the Irish (1-1 record) while teammate Frankie Worden had 11, Caden McCollaugh 6, Seamus Doohan 5, Joe Baffney 4, Carter Green 4, Ryan Chase 3, and Aaron Kjeldgaard 1.
A rough second quarter put the Irish down 30-25 at halftime after they had jumped ahead in the opening minutes, but they emerged victorious.
"I was extremely happy with the effort of all our players tonight," Irish coach Eric Wood said. "We had to face some adversity early in the game with the foul trouble, but everyone maximized their opportunities when they were on the court and it was a solid team win."
The Irish will return to action Tuesday night when they host Walla Walla Valley Academy with the opening tip scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
Early foul trouble forced them to regroup here.
"We had to go to our bench early in the game, and our players really rose to the occasion and kept the game in a manageable position for us," Wood said. "The plan in the first half was to apply pressure and make them play to our strengths, unfortunately we became a little impatient at times and played to their strengths."
They turned things around in the third quarter, took over in the closing minutes.
"We were able to get back to our style of basketball," Wood said, "and applied pressure which forced multiple turnovers and easy transition points."
