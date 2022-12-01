COLLEGE PLACE — DeSales Catholic High School's 2022-23 varsity boys basketball team opened its season with a victory Thursday, Dec. 1, as the Irish knocked off College Place in a 64-47 win over the Hawks.
Several of the Irish were in basketball action less than two weeks their football season had ended Nov. 20 at the state quarterfinals, and they took control at College Place in the second quarter with a 22-9 run.
The Irish attack finshed with five 3-pointers as Spencer Green connected on three of them while the others came from Carter Green and Jack Lesko.
"I was proud of our effort in the first half, the boys played hard," Irish coach Eric Wood said. "I had to remind myself that this group has only been working together for the past week as most of the boys were coming out of post season football."
The Irish are back at it Friday, Dec. 2, in St. John, Washington.
They look to build off the win at College Place.
"In the second half, we got sloppy with the ball," Wood said. "We definitely have some things we have to clean up."
Meanwhile, the Hawks aim to bounce back Saturday in Milton-Freewater at McLoughlin High School with the opening tip scheduled around 5:30 p.m.
Hank Thompson finished Thursday with a team-high 11 points, converting 7 of 11 free throws, while Nicholas Josifek and Aiden Wolpert each tallied eight points.
Thompson "asserted himself aggressively," Hawks coach Curtis Pumphrey stated afterwards, but they went to the fourth quarter down 52-32.
"Plenty of first-game turnovers and slow shooting led to a deficit on the score board," Pumphrey said. "The Hawks will learn from this game and will understand that each individual must do their job for the good of the team."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.