DAYTON — The DeSales Catholic High School varsity boys basketball team's 2021-22 season is far from over.
DeSales earned a berth in further postseason competition the night of Saturday, Feb. 19, with a 57-50, loser-out victory over Yakama Tribal in district tournament action at Dayton High School.
The Irish faced the must-win after falling Friday to Sunnyside Christian, 46-44.
Saturday's game was tight throughout the first half.
Carter Green gave the Irish momentum going into halftime with a buzzer-beating 3-point field goal that gave DeSales a 31-22 lead at the break.
Jack Lesko paced Irish scorers in the opening half with 12 points. Green and Joe Baffney added nine points apiece.
DeSales upped its lead to 14, 45-31, by the end of the third quarter.
The Irish held off the Eagles in the fourth quarter by making 10 free throws on 16 tries.
Lesko ended the night with a team-high 21 points for DeSales. Baffney scored 19.
