The DeSales boys basketball team improved its league record to 3-0 and overall mark to 10-1 the night of Saturday, Jan. 8, after overwhelming Colton, 57-15, in the Irish gym.
DeSales, which led 40-4 at halftime, sank seven 3-point shots in the contest. Ryan Chase led the way with three.
The Irish grabbed 26 rebounds paced by the seven of forward Frankie Worden.
DeSales displayed its share of generosity with the basketball by dishing out 19 assists. Jack Lesko and Carter Green delivered five dimes apiece.
"Tonight was a good team win as we were able to get everyone into the game and provide some good minutes," DeSales coach Eric Wood said. "Our focus was to get back to some of our principles that I felt like we got away from the last couple of games. We have struggled to take care of the basketball and we have been impatient offensively. Tonight was a step in the right direction."
The Irish host Sunnyside Christian on Friday.
"The matchup with Sunnyside will be a great test to see where we are at and what we need to work on as we enter the second half of the season," Wood said. "They are very well coached and have good athletes that can make plays. Needless to say, we're excited and ready for the opportunity."
