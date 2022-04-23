DeSales Catholic High School's varsity softball team dominated its doubleheader Friday, April 22, as the Irish rolled to 32-2 and 15-4 victories over Tekoa-Rosalia.
Each game ended in its fifth inning due to the mercy rule, and the Irish finished the day with 38 hits and 23 stole bases.
Kate Dunham went 7-for-8 and her sister, Hadley, was 8-for-9 while Roni Renholds was 5-for-6, Caroline Kutsch 5-for-7.
“Everything seemed to click today," Irish coach Pat Wahl said. "Everyone hit well, ran the bases aggressively and performed to their abilities.
"A key component today was our ability to score 11 and 10 runs in the first two innings of Game One, and then eight in Game Two after two were out. Nobody wanted to end the inning, as they kept the lineup moving.”
Dunham and Kutsch also joined Abi Guest in the pitching circle, taking turns while Tekoa-Rosalia mustered only three hits on the day.
“It was a fun day, not only because we won but because of how we won with everyone contributing," Wahl said. "It is a tribute to the players and the fantastic coaches I have the pleasure of being associated with."
The Irish next play April 30 at Colton against a Southeast 1B Conference rival and state powerhouse.
