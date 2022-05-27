YAKIMA — DeSales Catholic High School's varsity softball team saw its run at the state 1B championship slip in the semifinals Friday, May 27, as the Irish fell to Liberty Christian in a 13-12 setback at the Gateway Sports Complex in Yakima.
The Irish (14-9 record) had started the day triumphant in the quarterfinals, knocking off Naselle in a 14-4 rout.
Bumped to the consolation brackets, the Irish are scheduled to next play Saturday morning in a semi against Wilbur-Creston-Keller starting at noon with the winner later getting a shot at third place at 3 p.m.
