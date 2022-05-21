Life in the Walla Walla Valley may have been “back to normal” Saturday, May 21 — or at least it seemed so at Borleske Stadium for a few hours with DeSales Catholic High School’s varsity baseball team once again competing in a state championship tournament.
For more than 30 years before the COVID-19 pandemic turned the world upside down, DeSales baseball teams had been perennial state contenders — winning the title 19 times (1989, 1992-98, 2000-06, 2008, 2012-14).
This year, the 2022 Irish entered their state tournament not only undefeated but ranked No. 1.
“I can’t say enough about our team,” Irish coach Keith Woelber said. “I think it’s their competitive nature. They just compete every day.”
Going into state, the Irish had dominated almost every opponent they faced and outscored them 17-2 on average.
All but two games ended early by the mercy rule — one was the postseason district championship, an 8-3 win May 11 against Almira-Coulee-Hartline — and only three lasted beyond the fifth inning.
The 1B Southeast Conference named Irish pitcher Ryan Chase its Player of the Year.
The right-hander opened this season March 19 with a five-inning no-hitter, one of three he spun — another came May 9 together with fellow Irish pitcher Sal Sisk in the first round of district playoffs.
Highlights also include a couple of one-hitters thrown by Chase.
“Ryan Chase has been a huge player for us this year — very successful,” Woelber said. “He got made Player of the Year in our conference. Big congratulations to him. His stats this year, for pitching alone, have been unreal. I think he finished league with 88 strikeouts and 15 walks.
“During league, he pitched 41 innings. He averaged over two strikeouts per inning. They’re unreal stats. It’s kind of like video game stats.
“He works hard every day. It’s not just him going out there and throwing. He works on his hitting. He works on his pitching. He’s works out here with his fundamentals. He’s put in the time, so he deserves everything he’s getting so far.”
Sisk, who pitched a one-hitter April 19, also earned all-league honors.
But what about the loaded Irish lineup?
“Joe Baffney has been kind of battling a little bit of a leg injury, but he plays through it,” Woelber said. “He competes. He’s been hitting it over .600 in league. He’s our middle infielder, shortstop. He’s our leader out there, our leadoff hitter. He gets things going. He kind of builds our team to go.
“Even if Joe doesn’t get on, one through nine — every guy we’ve got. Remy (Acreo), our first baseman, hit over .400. Caden (McCollaugh) hit over .400. Billy (Holtzinger) hit over .400. Our outfielders, Diego (Caspo), Daniel (Balof) and Sal (Sisk).
“Sal was named first-team all-conference as a pitcher, too. He has 60 strikeouts — and he’s a freshman, so we’ve already got big things to build on.”
Meanwhile, their team chemistry would make a lot of other squads envious.
“Even though the guys in the dugout,” Woelber said. “They’re cheering them on. They have jobs. I think, as a whole, our team is family. They’re brothers. That’s what I get to work with.
“They all build off each other. They see Ryan. They see Joe. They see Remy. We’ve got a lot of freshmen that start. We have some 8th graders that play up with us, as well.
“Joe started as an 8th grader for us, playing every other game my first year here four years ago. To see him grow and to see Ryan grow is an amazing feeling.”
Teams ordinarily have ups and downs over the course of a season, but not the Irish with their consistency.
In the district championship against Almira-Coulee-Hartline, the Irish went to the fifth inning down 2-1.
But the Irish then rallied for six runs in the bottom of the fifth, and they held on for the title.
“ACH was a good team,” Woelber said. “Getting down, they never, never quit. You know we could have. They had a guy hit a leadoff homer. We could have kind of dropped. We haven’t been down like that early on. It was tough.
“But the way they kind of just came together and said we’re not giving in, it was awesome to see.”
The Irish went to the district championship final having already clinched a spot at state, but Woelber sensed they were focused on that day’s test.
“We never try to go too high,” Woelber said. “We just try to win every game. We treat every game as if we’re 0-0. After every game, it’s like, OK, game’s over. What’s the next one?
“We try to never look too far ahead because that put nerves up. Especially us right now with our record. You never know. Baseball’s a weird game. Anything can happen.
“We always try to take it day-by-day, game-by-game. But obviously our ultimate goal was to get where we are. Our first goal was to get to districts. Now we’re on to our next goal.”
Despite having only four seniors (Chase, Frankie Worden, Aaron Kjeldgaard, Seamus Doohan), depth and experience were developed into a strength of the Irish.
“We had a lot of guys last year that were super young,” Woelber said. “Getting them the experience, seeing the high school level spot, the pitching we’ve got in this league — which is really good — and then moving on. Just the experience.
“I think experience has helped them. Seeing what it takes. We had that little playoff series last year. We played Sunnyside (Christian), who we ended up losing to last year. But seeing what it takes to be in the playoffs. We just built off that.”
The 2022 Irish will be a memorable team.
“Our guys love being out there,” Woelber said. “They want to win. If the guys compete — if they want to be out there — it makes your job as a coach easy.
“I treat them like they’re my family here. I’ve got a wife and kid at home, but this is my second family. I love being out here with them. It’s a good group of guys.”
