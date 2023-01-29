DeSales' boys picked up a 63-45 Southeast 1B League basketball victory over Liberty Christian on the Irish's floor on Saturday, Jan. 28.
Jack Lesko led DeSales' effort with 29 points, with Spencer Green scoring 15, including four of the Irish's seven 3-pointers.
The Patriots led 11-10 after the first quarter, and 24-23 at halftime, before DeSales outscored them 40-21 in the second half for the win.
The Irish improve to 14-0 in SE1B play, 18-1 overall, and finish the regular season on Friday at Sunnyside Christian.
"This was a great basketball game and Liberty was well prepared and really jumped on us early," DeSales coach Eric Wood said. "We haven't had too many games like this, so it was great for our boys to have to face some adversity.
"I'm extremely proud of the effort and resiliency that we showed in the second half," he said. "During halftime, we challenged the boys to stay steady in our game plan, but pick up the communication and defensive intensity, and they responded extremely well.
"I'm happy we were able to come together as a team and find a way to send Joe (Baffney) and Jack (Lesko) off with a win on senior night," Wood said.
The victory solidified the Irish's No. 1-seeding heading into postseason play, keeping them on their home court.
The District 9 1B tournament begins Feb. 9, and DeSales will host the No. 4 seed out of the Southeast 1B Wheat Division.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.