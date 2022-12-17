DeSales Catholic High School's varsity boys basketball team tallied its fourth straight win Saturday, Dec. 17, at home as the Irish crushed Tekoa-Rosalia in a 71-37 rout.
Similar outcome for the Irish two days earlier in Prescott where they dominated the Tigers in a 65-16 defeat.
The Irish finished this week with their overall record so far this season at 6-1.
"We are moving the ball well, being unselfish, and playing as a team," Irish coach Eric Wood said.
The Irish next play Dec. 29-30 with DeSales hosting its annual Christmas tournament.
They look to continue their success from this week.
On Wednesday in Prescott, the Irish won their latest Southeast 1B Conference Grape Division matchup to stay unbeaten in the league.
Back at it Saturday, the Irish won a pivotal clash with Tekoa-Rosalia.
The Irish went to halftime already up 30-15 with the help of their full-court press.
"Both looking to establish a top spot within the district," Wood said. "Coming into the game, we knew Teko-Rosalia could score and provided quite a bit of length defensively.
"I felt we had a good game plan of how to limit their scoring and put pressure on their ball handlers. Our boys played a great defensive game tonight, and I couldn't be more proud of their efforts."
The Irish then put the game out of reach in the third quarter with a 23-8 run.
"I have been really emphasizing our defensive presence on the court, and I don't want to take away from what we are doing offensively," Wood said.
The Irish head into their holiday break looking to prepare for an exciting second-half to this season.
"We are just now getting back to full strength, and have a week to work at practice and really gel as a team," Wood said.
