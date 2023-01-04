DeSales' boys basketball team won a 65-56 Southeast 1B League victory over Yakama Tribal Nation on the Irish court on Wednesday, Dec. 4.
The game was rescheduled from Dec. 10.
The Irish opened up a 19-9 first-quarter lead after the first quarter, and led 37-17 at halftime and rolled to the win.
The Irish improved to 9-1 on the season and 3-0 in league play.
DeSales jumped on the Eagles early and took a 37-17 lead to halftime.
In the second half, Yakama Nation came rushing back after hitting four 3-pointers in the third quarter to cut the lead to 16 going into the fourth quarter.
The sharp shooting continued for the Eagles as they connected on two more 3-pointer's along with some easy looks at the basket, Irish coach Eric Wood said.
DeSales was able to control the last two minutes of the game and come away with the victory.
"The first half, we were connecting on all cylinders," Wood said. "Coming into the third quarter, our man-to-man defense was pretty poor and we gave up some really easy looks at the basket, something we definitely need to improve.
"In the second half, Yakama came out hot and didn't miss a lot of shots," he said. "I really have to give it to them for not folding at halftime. This was a good game for our boys, we needed to face some adversity and be able to handle the pressure of closing out a game.
"This is a big week for us, as we have three league games, with our next game coming Friday night at Liberty Christian, we then turn right around and play Pomeroy at home on Saturday."
