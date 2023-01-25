COLLEGE PLACE — The Irish raced to a 35-9 halftime lead and lengthened that margin in the second half.
Carter Green led DeSales with 15 points on 7-of-10 shooting, with Spencer Green and Caden McCoullaugh each scoring 10.
"We came out with a lot of energy tonight and I was pleased how we executed on both ends of the court," Irish coach Eric Wood said. "Our defensive effort keeps getting better and we are forcing a lot of turnovers."
DeSales improved to 16-1 and 7-0 in Southeast 1B League play, and hosts Prescott on Friday then Liberty Christian on Saturday.
Walla Walla Valley Academy next hosts Rogue Valley Adventist on Thursday.
— Compiled by the Union-Bulletin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.