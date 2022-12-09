TOUCHET — It was decidedly not a good night, if you’re an Irish loyalist, to dally at the concessions stand or circle the parking lot in search of the perfect spot for a back-in.
Stragglers risked missing out on DeSales at its stealin’ and dealin’ best from the opening jump here Thursday, Dec. 8, where the Irish catalyzed an explosive fast break and a meticulous, high-velocity half-court offense with ferocious full-court defensive pressure, blitzing host Touchet in the first quarter and racing to a 75-42 victory in a Southeast 1B Grape Division boys basketball game.
Even without a pair of key upperclassmen, DeSales (3-1, 1-0 in league) and its 1-2 backcourt punch of freshman Spencer Green and senior Jack Lesko was able to impose its will in outscoring the Redhawks 27-6 in the first quarter.
Irish head coach Eric Wood said that a close loss at inter-classification rival Columbia-Burbank on Tuesday had not sat well in the interregnum.
It was Touchet’s misfortune to absorb DeSales’ response.
“DeSales was just a buzzsaw,” Touchet head coach Scott Pumphrey said. “It was clicking for them tonight.”
Despite a game-high 27 points by Redhawks senior Alexis Gonzales, who was making his season debut for Touchet (1-1, 0-1), it was all DeSales on Thursday, right away.
Green had 13 of his team-high 21 points in the first quarter and Lesko nine of his 20.
DeSales led 13-0, and had forced five turnovers and five missed field goals, before the game was three minutes old.
Green and Lesko had two steals apiece and took turns igniting fast-break opportunities or darting into the teeth of the Touchet defense for point-blank looks and dimes to shooters lurking on the wings.
The Irish were 12 of 19 from the floor in the first quarter while limiting their hosts to just three makes against eight turnovers.
Junior forward Caden McCollaugh was a menace in the paint all night, with 13 points and 14 rebounds.
“Our foundation is defense,” said Wood. “We try to play up-tempo; our full-court pressure gets us into our offense. We pressure defensively and put the throttle down, offensively. And it really suits our personnel.”
It’s scary to think of what the Irish, whom Pumphrey called “one of the elite teams in the state,” might be capable of when senior guard Jack Lesko and junior post Remy Arceo, who have yet to play this season, return.
In their absence, DeSales put a performance on film Thursday that should send shivers across the league.
By halftime it was 45-18.
The lead swelled to 30 points, 65-35, when Green banged a 3-ball at the 6:20 mark of the final quarter following a Billy Holtzinger steal.
DeSales shot just a tick under 48 percent (32 of 67) from the floor and cooked from inside the arc, where it was 25 for 42 (60 percent).
The Irish forced 23 turnovers — Lesko had five steals, Green four and Holtzinger two — and enjoyed a 30-21 advantage on the glass.
“We did not play well Tuesday (against Columbia-Burbank). This had to be an improvement,” said Wood. “I hope that continues.”
Touchet’s effort never wavered, and it treated its fans to a rousing sequence in the third quarter, with Gonzales playing ringleader.
After surrendering a 6-0 run to open the second half, the Redhawks outscored DeSales 17-9 down the stretch, with Gonzales closing the quarter on a personal 13-7 run. That included an 8-0 spurt over the period’s final 1:20.
“Gonzales had a great game for us,” Pumphrey said. “I’m glad we kept fighting and working hard. DeSales is well-coached. I was hoping to see more from us tonight, but we’ll learn from this. That’s how you get better: you play good teams.”
