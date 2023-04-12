DeSales Catholic High School's and Pomeroy's boys and girls golf teams competed Wednesday, April 12, in Walla Walla at Veterans Memorial Golf Course for a Blue Mountain League match.
"Tough conditions," DeSales coach Lon Olson said. "Cold, wind and some rain, hail."
The DeSales boys came away victorious, their top four competitors — Jack Lesko, Jake Buratto, Matt Beck and Eli Hurwitz — together completing the 18 holes with only 365 strokes, 39 ahead of second-place Yakama Nation Tribal School while Tekoa-Rosalia placed third.
Lesko topped the individual leaderboard with a 12-over par 84, nine ahead of both Buratto and Beck while Hurwitz turned in a 95.
Meanwhile, the girls match saw Pomeroy triumphant with their top three golfers — Chase Caruso, Kirsten Bartles and Elena Morfin — finished on a 309 that was 13 strokes ahead of second-place DeSales while St. John placed third.
Caruso bested their individual leaderboard with an 87 while Bartles posted a 103, Morfin 119.
The DeSales girls team included Lauren Williams with her 102, Alexis Wooters 106 and Tori Kimble 114.
"Pretty decent scores for the conditions," Olson said. "For most, the first 18 holes of the year."
All together, the match included 24 boys and 22 girls.
DeSales boys also had Jaxon Kezele shooting a 121, Luke Nelson 131 and Tim Gogl 136 while their girls had Anna Konen 122, Erin Beck 125 and Talise Bivins 141 as Leah Ruthven completed nine holes with a 71.
Pomeroy boys featured Brady Botts, who ended up tied for third place on the individual leaderboard with his 93, JR Ott 99 and Grayson Slaybaugh 110.
