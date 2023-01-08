DeSales' boys basketball team earned two Southeast 1B League basketball victories over the weekend.
On Friday night, Jan. 6, the Irish went to Liberty Christian and handed the Patriots a 57-31 defeat, followed by a 63-41 win over visiting Pomeroy on Saturday.
Against Liberty Christian, DeSales led 8-7 after the opening quarter before opening up a 27-18 halftime lead and outscored the Patrios 19-6 in the third to take control.
"In the first half, we weren't necessarily as patient offensively as I would have liked," Irish coach Eric Wood said. "Our defense has been very solid the last few weeks and that has kept us in the ball game when the offensive side isn't going smooth.
"I was really pleased with how we responded in the third quarter," he said. "We settled in nicely offensively and our defense was as good as ever."
On Saturday, DeSales held a 31-23 halftime lead, but outscored the Pirates 20-4 in the third quarter to open up the margin and roll to the victory.
"After one quarter, the Irish led 14-8 and never looked back," Wood said. "To open the second half, the Irish turned up the defensive pressure and held the Pirates to four points in the third quarter.
"I was happy with how we came out tonight, it has been a long week with three games, and the boys showed up prepared and executed on both ends of the floor.
"The third quarter was impressive, we shared the ball well and played excellent defense," he said.
The third quarter was led by the scoring efforts of Spencer Green as he poured in 11 points.
"Spencer played well for us tonight and hit some big shots, he's a special player," Wood said.
The Irish, now 5-0 in league and 11-1 overall, next host Sunnyside Christian on Friday "in what will be an exciting Southeast 1B matchup," Wood said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.