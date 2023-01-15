OAKESDALE, Wash. — DeSales capped a weekend sweep of Southeast 1B League basketball foes with a 55-37 victory over Oakesdale here on Saturday, Jan. 14.
The Irish began the weekend with a 54-42 league win over Sunnyside Christian in the DeSales gym.
On Friday night, the Irish opened up a 16-6 lead after the first quarter and were up 24-14 at halftime. The Knights outscored DeSales by two points in the third quarter, and the Irish then secured the victory by outscoring Sunnyside Christian 19-15 in the final period.
"The Knights came into the game ranked No. 4 in the state 1B rankings, the Irish ranked second," DeSales coach Eric Wood said. "In the first quarter, the Irish commanded the game, causing multiple turnovers which turned into easy transition points. Jack Lesko and Spencer Green led the Irish with eight points each in the first quarter.
"I was very happy how we came out in the first half," he said. "The game plan was pretty simple for us: limit the amount of times Cole Wagner touched the ball. Jack (Lesko) and Joe (Baffney) played a great defensive game as they had the assignment to shut Cole down."
The Irish were able to hold off a third quarter push from Sunnyside Christian as the Knights were able to cut the lead down to two at one point.
In the fourth quarter, the Irish offense settled in and were able to control the game and take the victory.
On Saturday, the ninth-ranked Nighthawks held a 12-11 first-quarter lead before the Irish outscored them 13-7 in the second for a 24-19 halftime lead. DeSales extended its lead in the final two periods for the win.
"We came out tonight a little slow and it took us a bit to get going," Wood said. "We were settling for the outside shot and it wasn't until the second quarter where we started attacking the hoop. Once we started attacking, everything else opened up for us offensively."
The Irish were able to hold the Nighthawks to single-digit scoring in the second, third and fourth quarters of the game.
"Right now, our defense is really clicking, the boys are playing together, they are anticipating each others' moves, and causing a lot deflections, steals and points off of turnovers," Wood said. "We still have some fine details to sort out, but we are real close to being right where we need to be as we enter the second half of the season.
"This weekend was a big weekend for us," he said. "We played two top 10 teams in the 1B level on back-to-back nights, and arguably two of the best players at this level in Cole Wagner and Jackson Perry. Our defense was able to hold two very solid, well coached, teams to under 45 points each; I couldn't be more proud."
The Irish improve to 13-1 on the season and 5-0 in league play, and next host Touchet on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.