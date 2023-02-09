DeSales' boys made short work of visiting St. John-Endicott in the opening round of the Southeast 1B District 9 tournament on Thursday, Feb. 9, as the Irish won 61-34.
Top-seeded DeSales next hosts Yakama Tribal Nation in the second round of the tournament at 5 p.m. on Saturday.
Spencer Green led the Irish with 18 points on Thursday, with Joe Baffney scoring 12 and Jack Lesko 11.
DeSales lengthened a 14-10 advantage after the first quarter to hold a 30-16 halftime lead, and continued to add it that lead for the victory.
"Our defensive effort in the first half was really good, and once we settled into the offense in the second quarter, we smoothed thing out," Irish coach Eric Wood said. "To start the third quarter, the the Irish turned the Eagles over on multiple possessions and converted on the offensive end of the court.
"Spencer and Jack had a great offensive third quarter, and Joe was consistent for us throughout the entire game," he said. "Jack was able to attack the middle of their zone, and Spencer knocked down three 3's, which really opened the game up for us.
"This was a great start to the District tournament, our preparation has been good and the boys are executing our game plan very well," Wood said. "Everyone that got into the game tonight gave us exceptional minutes and really rose to the occasion. This is only one game and our goal is to win two more and come away with a District championship."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.