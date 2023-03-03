SPOKANE — DeSales' boys won their Washington state 1B basketball tournament quarterfinal matchup with Moses Lake Christian, 65-35, on Thursday night, March 2.
"The boys played extremely well," Irish coach Eric Wood said. "They came out with a lot energy, so that was good."
The Lions went toe-to-toe with DeSales in the first quarter.
"We had a tight first quarter, we were getting into the flow of the game and they handled our pressure," Wood said of the Irish 19-16 lead after the opening period. "We started wearing them down and made some adjustments, and that opened things up."
That led to a DeSales 34-23 halftime lead, and the Irish rolled that into a big third quarter, outscoring Moses Lake Christian 19-8 to lengthen their lead.
"We had a couple minutes mid-fourth quarter where we got out of our flow a little bit, but we controlled them offensively," Wood said. "We got things settled down."
Joe Baffney led DeSales' scoring with 18 points, on 9-of-12 shooting, and had seven rebounds and four assists.
Jack Lesko had 13 points of 4-for-10 shooting and 1-for-2 from 3-point range, and dished three assists, and Carter Green scored 10 on 3-for-7 shooting, including 2-for-3 from beyond the arc.
Wood said the Irish have responded well after dropping the District title game to Sunnyside Christian, their next foe in the state semifinals.
"The last few weeks, we've been working extremely hard at practice, and you can tell, it transfers over to games," he said. "Our bench play again stood out. It's easy to talk about our starters and how well they're playing, but our guys off the bench had some good minutes. Daniel Balof, Billy Holtzinger, Sal Sisk — those guys coming in, we don't have to change anything, we can play our style of basketball. They provided big minutes for us."
Now the Irish, who advanced to the top eight at last year's state tournament under Wood, who's in his third season as DeSales head coach, play Sunnyside Christian in the state semifinals at 9 p.m. on Friday and will bring the school's first boys state hardware home.
The winner of that game plays for the state championship at 5 p.m. on Saturday, with the loser in the third-fifth-place game at 1 p.m.
Friday night's game will be the Irish's fourth against the Knights. DeSales won the first two regular-season games by double digits, but still have the sting of the District title loss to SSC fresh in mind.
"I'm confident in how our guys are playing and, hopefully, we'll advance to the state championship tomorrow," Wood said. "With us getting a shot at Sunnyside Christian after the District championship loss, we have one goal, and that's to come home with the gold ball. So I think we'll be ready to go."
