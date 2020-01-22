MILTON-FREEWATER — McLoughlin High's boys basketball hosted DeSales in a non-league game on Wednesday, and the Pioneers kept the game close until the Irish got their offense going in the second half to take a 54-43 win.
"It's always a scrappy game (against Mac-Hi)," DeSales coach Greg Fazzari said. "We were really working on a defense we haven't used a whole lot. It was a good team win."
"I thought the first half we played tough," Mac-Hi coach Jordon Poynor said. "We responded to some adversity.
"(in the) second half, we couldn't get stops and couldn't put the ball in the hole," he said. "Getting stops is the No. 1 priority, because it fuels out offense. (The) team's coming together."
Marcellus Brinkley sunk a layup to give Mac-Hi an early lead, and teammate Dareagan Stephen made a nice move to open up underneath for another layup.
DeSales answered with a 3-pointer to open its scoring.
Mac-Hi's full-court press caused problems for DeSales early, and the Pioneers got four points off Irish turnover in the first half.
Issac Earls hit Mac-Hi's first trey to put the Pioneers up 11-5 halfway through the first quarter, but DeSales' Andrew Lyford sunk a wide-open 3-pointer to give the Irish a two-point lead and the visitors went on a 10-0 run in the final half of the first for a 15-11 lead.
Lyford got DeSales off to a good start to open the second period with a steal and pull-up jumper.
Earls hit a mid-range jumper for Mac-Hi's first points of the second with almost two minutes gone as the Pioneers went on a run.
The Irish's Bobby Holtzinger missed a 3-pointer, but got his own rebound and put up a layup to end Mac-Hi's 5-0 run with three minutes left in the half.
Mac-Hi drew two fouls in quick succession and went 3-for-4 to pull the Pioneers within five, and Wyatt Gilmore's free throw tied the game at 26-all at halftime.
Both teams struggled to start the third quarter, with Timmy Worden's layup got DeSales' first points of the second half followed by Cristian Castillo's second 3-pointer got the Pioneers going.
Then the Irish went on a 12-3 run in the final four minutes of the third to go to the final stanza up 42-32.
Mac-Hi started a rally with a layup and a Stephen's 3-pointer.
But Worden got more looks underneath the basket, going 2-for-3 from the field in the fourth quarter, to help the Irish to the victory.
DeSales next goes to Columbia Burbank on Friday for an Eastern Washington Athletic Conference game, and then to Granger on Saturday for a non-league game.
Mac-Hi is next in action on Friday at La Grande.
DeSales 54 McLoughlin 43
DESALES (54) — Miedema 14, Lyford 11, Holtizinger 8, Fruci 7, T. Worden 6, F. Worden 5, J. Lesko 3.
MAC-HI (43) — Stephens 13, Earls 11, Castillo 8, Brinkley 4, Flores 4, Gilmore 3.
Desales;15;11;16;12;—;54
Mac-Hi;11;25;6;11;—;43
3-pt field goals — DeS 5 (Holtzinger 2), Mac-Hi 7 (Earls 3). Fouls — DeS 7, Mac-Hi 9. Fouled out — none. Rebounds — DeS n/a, Mac-Hi 11 (n/a). Turnovers — DeS n/a, Mac-Hi 11. Assists — DeS n/a, Mac-Hi 8 (Stephens 4).