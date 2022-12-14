DeSales' boys basketball team defeated visiting Garfield-Palouse, 55-29, in a Southeast 1B League game on Tuesday, Dec. 13.
The Irish opened up a 9-4 lead after the first quarter, led 28-10 at halftime and coasted to the victory.
"The Irish utilized their defensive efforts and forced frequent turnovers as they led 28-10 at the half," DeSales coach Eric Wood said. "Gar-Pal did a good job of packing the paint and didn't allow a lot of room for our guards to penetrate and get to the rim. We were prepared for what they did defensively, our shots were just not falling early on. We rely pretty heavily on Jack (Lesko), Carter (Green) and Spencer (Green), and I know they get frustrated when the ball isn't falling, but I'm confident that those shots will fall for us as the season progresses.
"The last couple of practices we really worked hard on our finishes down low by our bigs, and then playing great defensive basketball," he said. "I feel like tonight we took a step in the right direction.
"It was great to see Caden McCollaugh and Daniel Balof both have great games for us," Wood said. "Their extra efforts on the court, ability to control the boards and finish the ball when we were able to get the ball in their hands was impressive tonight."
Both Carter and Spencer Green hit two 3-pointers in the game, Lesko grabbed seven of the Irish's 27 rebounds, and Carter Green and Lesko both had three assists.
The Irish improve to 4-1 on the season and travel to Prescott on Thursday for a 7:30 p.m. league matchup.
