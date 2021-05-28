DeSales' boys basketball team celebrated Senior Night here Thursday, May 27, with a 66-49 victory over Pomeroy.
Seniors led the Irish attack, with Koy Fruci scoring 23 points for DeSales (4-4 record), Andrew Lyford adding 17, Drake Scott contributing eight, and Lucas Hicks with two.
The Irish went to halftime up 28-20 before putting the game out of reach in the third quarter with a 24-8 run.
Lyford fnished with five 3-pointers, and Fruci hit a pair.
"I've been extremely happy with the progress this team has made in the short time we have been together," Irish coach Eric Wood said. "We have installed a new offense and some new defensive schemes, and the kids have really excelled.
"I appreciate the leadership the seniors have provided throughout the year, and I'm happy we were able to send them out with a win."
Next, the Irish wrap up their season on Wednesday, June 2, in Richland at Liberty Christian.
Thursday's game brought Pomeroy's season to an end with a busy week. The Pirates (2-7 record) were playing their fourth game in as many days.
They went into the final minutes here down 52-28, and managed to trim the DeSales lead some with a 21-14 run before time expired.